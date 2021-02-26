Some residents using pool water, as dozens of Plano apartment complexes are still without running water

"I am dragging [a bucket] from my pool all the way back to my apartment just to flush a toilet," said Elizabeth Schadegg, who has gone 11 days without water.

PLANO, Texas — Days after last week's winter storm, apartment residents in Plano are still reeling from the lack of water in their homes. Leaks and burst pipes have been the root of all the issues at the apartment complexes.

"It's been a living hell. This is day 11 without water," said Elizabeth Schadegg, who lives at Bel Air Oaks in Plano with her husband and two dogs. Bel Air Oaks in Plano, managed by American Communities, is just one of the many complexes affected.

Residents told WFAA the property manager has also offered water. But families desperate for water take it by the buckets from the neighborhood pool.

"I am dragging [a bucket] from my pool all the way back to my apartment just to flush a toilet," Schadegg said.

Lori Schwarz, who is the director of the city's Neighborhood Services, told WFAA 60 complexes were without water on Monday. By Thursday, that number dropped to 25.

"This is not something we've ever seen in Plano to this extent," Schwarz said.

Schwarz says the city is in constant contact with the property managers of all these apartments. They are ensuring that fixes are happening. In some cases, city staff has responded at certain locations.

It is unclear at this point how much the aging infrastructure played a role in the burst pipes and leaks. In some cases, city staff has opened up nearby fire hydrants and attached spigots so residents can get access to water.

"We've dropped multiple pallets of water at seven locations across the city," Schwarz said.