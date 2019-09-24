A Plano police officer shot a man who was wielding a knife in each hand and was trying to stab another person Monday morning, according to police.

On Monday shortly before 9 a.m., Plano officers arrived to a stabbing in the 800 block of E. Parker Road in northern Plano.

A white man armed with a "large knife" in each hand was chasing another man, police said. The suspect, later identified as 25-year old Logan Michael Vaughn, already stabbed the other man and was trying to stab him again.

Officers repeatedly told Vaughn to drop the knives. Vaughn refused and continued chasing the other man. A Plano police officer then shot Vaughn multiple times. This didn't stop him, as he tried to use one of the knives once he was on the ground to stab himself and to attack the officer, according to police.

The officer who shot Vaughn, along with other Plano officers, were able to subdue him and take him into custody.

Plano Fire-Rescue took the stabbing victim to a local hospital for treatment. He was later released.

Plano Fire-Rescue also took Vaughn to a local area hospital for medical treatment. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and more charges could be coming. Vaughn is still hospitalized with critical injuries at this time.

As per Plano Police Department policy, the officer who shot Vaughn is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

