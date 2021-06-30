Plano police searching for missing 85-year-old man

Authorities are asking anyone who sees him or his car to immediately call 911.

DALLAS — Plano police are asking for the public's help in the search for an 85-year-old man they believe may be lost.

Frank Sanford Smith was last heard from around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday when he left a message stating he had gotten lost in Dallas near Lemmon Avenue but was headed back home. He has yet to arrive, police said late Tuesday night.

He was last seen wearing a red Kansas Jayhawks cap, jeans and a plaid button-up shirt. He was driving a white 2008 Lexus L40 with Texas license plate DH2D113, according to police.

Smith is bout 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.