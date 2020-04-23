Plano police search for endangered missing man

Anyone with information on Rubel Wasse's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Plano police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered man.

Rubel Wasse, 32, was last seen Thursday morning leaving his residence near the Los Rios area, officials say.

He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 220 lbs, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black and brown button-down shirt, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.