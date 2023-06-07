Plano police offer reminder of 'Safe Haven Law' after newborn baby abandoned at local business

The baby had been delivered just hours before it was left at the business, according to police.

PLANO, Texas — The Plano Police Department is offering a reminder to residents about Texas' "Safe Haven Law" after a newborn baby was abandoned at a local business on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call around 2 p.m. on July 5 about an abandoned infant wrapped in a towel at a business in the 600 block of North Central Expressway in Plano.

According to police, callers stated that two people left the child there and those two said that the baby had just been delivered hours before.

The child was transported by Plano Fire-Rescue to a hospital in Dallas and is in good condition, according to police.

Police said they've identified the mother and father of the baby and are conducting an investigation.

Further details were not immediately released.

Plano police also wanted to remind residents about the "Safe Haven Law," aka the "Baby Moses Law," which is a safe and legal option for parents unable to care for their newborn baby

According to the law, parents are able to leave their unharmed newborn baby (60 days or younger) at any hospital, fire station or emergency medical services station in Texas. The baby must be handed to an employee who works at one of the listed locations.

Parents who leave their unharmed newborn under the "Safe Haven Law" will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.