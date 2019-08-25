The Plano Police department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was hit by a car after lying in the road in the 3800 block of West Spring Creek Parkway around 2:20 a.m. Friday.

The man is currently in the hospital. Police describe him as a 20-30-year-old African-American man, weighing anywhere from 170-190 pounds. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes when he was hit. He has multiple tattoos: A cross and letters that appear to say "E. Meric" on his right shoulder, and four "claw rip" tattoos with paw prints on his chest, police said.

Police don't know why the man was in the road when he was hit. The driver that hit him didn't see the man and immediately called 911 and has not been charged with anything, police said.

If you have any information, call Plano Police at either 972-424-5678 or 972-208-8055.