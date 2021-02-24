Plano police issue SILVER Alert for missing 81-year-old man

Anyone with any information should call 911 or Plano police at 972-424-5678.

Plano police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 81-year-old man. A SILVER Alert was issued overnight Wednesday for Lionel Conrad Bening Jr.

Bening Jr. was last seen at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in a silver 2013 Ford Fusion on the 1100 block of Highedge Drive in Plano. The car's license plate is TX BMT2082 and the car has a scuff on the right rear fender. Bening Jr. was wearing a short-sleeved navy polo, a blue jacket , dark pants and black shoes at the time, according to police.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs around 170 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes, police said.

The 81-year-old has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and police believe he could be in danger.