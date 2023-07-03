Plano PD: Injuries reported after serious crash on US 75 involving 'large amount of debris'

According to police, the crash happened around 1 p.m. on southbound US 75 at Parker Road and a “large amount of debris” scattered everywhere, including watermelons.

PLANO, Texas — All southbound lanes from Spring Creek to Park Boulevard on US 75 have reopened following a serious crash Monday afternoon, the Plano Police Department said.

Crews could be seen cleaning up the area as debris had spread across the lanes.

At this time, there’s no word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles are involved. Police said patients were transported to a local hospital but didn’t release how many or their current conditions.