Plano police investigating incident in viral TikTok video involving private security guards at popular bowling alley

Plano police say their officers were not involved in the incident.

PLANO, Texas — Police in Plano are investigating an incident that's going viral on TikTok involving private security guards and patrons at a local bowling alley.

In a news release, police said they responded at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, to a reported assault at the Plano Super Bowl location on K Avenue.

Video from the incident has been circulating on social media. It shows two men wearing tactical gear and security badges forcibly removing multiple women from the business. The men could be heard yelling derogatory terms and one allegedly used mace on the women, according to the video.

Officials stated the two men in the video are not Plano police officers. Police said the two are private security guards that were hired by Plano Super Bowl.

Police did not release further information as the investigation is ongoing.

"Plano Police Dept is committed to providing a safe environment for all citizens & visitors of our city & does not condone any type of violence or misconduct," the department said.