Plano Parks is looking for summer employees. Here's how you can apply.

PLANO, Texas — As the City of Plano prepares for another summer, the Parks and Recreation department is looking to fill a few job positions for the season.

They're inviting anyone 14 years and older to the department's Summer Hiring Event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Interviews, drug screenings and hiring will happen on site at the Carpenter Park Recreation Center.

The P&R department wants to fill positions such as gymnastics coaches, lifeguards, concession attendants and camp counselors. The minimum age and required certificates vary with each job title.

In addition to a paycheck, the positions offer flexible schedules, paid training and certifications, and free work attire.

If you're going to the hiring event, be sure to bring the following:

Driver's License (or a school ID if you don't have a license) Second form of ID (passport, birth certificate, or social security card) Minor Drug Test Concest Form (signed by a parent if under 18) A swimsuit and towel if you're looking for an aquatics position

Once you check in, you'll have a preliminary interview with the position's hiring supervisor. If you're apply for an aquatics position, you'll then take a swim test.

If you haven't filled out an application ahead of time, there will be computers available to apply.

The interviews are expected to take one or two hours. If you get an offer, it could take an additional hour and a half.

To save on time, apply before you arrive and bring all of your required documents. If you're under 18 years old, bring a parent with you or have them sign your forms before you go.

Plano and other North Texas cities last year had problems staffing summer parks jobs, in particular lifeguard positions. In some instances, North Texas pools had to cut back on hours and availability due to staffing shortages.