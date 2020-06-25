Woman allegedly stabbed Plano officer, another driver, before being fatally shot, officials say

Plano police officials say the officer is expected to survive. The condition of the other stabbing victim is unknown at this time.

A Plano police officer shot and killed a woman after the suspect allegedly stabbed another driver and the officer following a car crash, officials said.

The intersection of Legacy Drive and Independence Parkway in Plano is shut down due to the police shooting.

Plano police officials say around 6:50 a.m. Thursday, an officer pulled up to the scene of the crash at the intersection.

Authorities say the officer got out of his vehicle and went to check on the occupants of both cars. When the officer approached one of the vehicles, a woman lunged at the officer and stabbed him in the arm, police said.

As the officer began to retreat, the woman then began stabbing the driver of the other vehicle, according to police.

The officer fired his weapon and struck the woman. She died from her injuries, according to officials. The woman's name has not been released.

The officer and the other driver were transported to the hospital.

Officials say the officer is expected to survive and the condition of the other driver is unknown at this time.

Residents should seek an alternate route and avoid the area while investigators remain at the scene.