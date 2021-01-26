Plano to host free virtual workshop on how to apply for US citizenship

The virtual citizenship workshop will be held on Feb. 13 via Zoom. There will be an English and Spanish version for participants.

The Plano Multicultural Outreach Roundtable is hosting a workshop in February with information on how to apply for U.S. citizenship.

The virtual workshop is free and will be held via Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 13.

An English version of the workshop is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and a Spanish version from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals are among those who will be sharing information during the virtual sessions.

Workshop participants will learn about the FBI’s Name Check Program, how immigration status can be protected, English as-a-second-language providers, and citizenship courses offered by nonprofit organizations.

Links to required forms to apply for citizenship will also be provided.

During the second hour of each workshop, attorneys will hold a Q&A session in break out rooms. Workshop organizers said the Q&A between the attorneys and the participant will be private and confidential.