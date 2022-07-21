Officials: Plano home nearly destroyed in fire while owners were away

Video from WFAA’s helicopter showed large flames and thick smoke bursting from the roof of the house on Abernathy St. near Ballycastle Dr. around noon Thursday.

PLANO, Texas — The cause of a Plano house fire is under investigation, officials say.

Plano Fire-Rescue said the homeowners are out of town. Thankfully, there are no reported injuries.

Neighbors told WFAA they were afraid the fire would spread to other houses.

“The flames were really tall. There was thick, black smoke. Just scary. We’re on nerves,” a resident told WFAA on scene. “Just shocking to see how bad a house can be set on fire. The temperatures here in Texas have not helped either.”

While battling the house fire, Plano firefighters draped cold towels on their heads.

In addition to drinking water and staying in the shade, Plano Fire-Rescue leaders also told WFAA they are proactively swapping out crews working in this heat.

“We think about it constantly,” Assistant Chief of Emergency Operations Jaime Reyes said. “Even before the call comes in, we’re already making plans: If we get a working structure fire, we’re going to go ahead and get some more crews out here, just so we can keep our guys safe and keep them cool.”

Reyes told WFAA they quickly upgraded Thursday's fire to a working structure to make sure they had enough help and manpower available on scene.

“They’re hard workers. If it’s up to them, they’re going to go as long as they can. So that’s where it’s really incumbent upon our leadership, our team officers to make sure the guys are being safe,” Reyes said.