Plano fireworks show sparks brush fire on July 4th

PLANO, Texas — Updated at 10:50 p.m. with additional details from officials.
Fire crews were working to contain a brush fire Saturday night just south of the Plano Event Center.
Crews were responding near the 2000 block of E Spring Creek Parkway.
Plano fire officials said there was an incident with the City of Plano fireworks show that caused the active brush fire.
As of 10:45 p.m., officials said the fire was around 70% contained. No injuries were reported.
Jupiter Road was shut down while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
Tweets from people who had gone to watch the show Plano showed flames spread across a field.
