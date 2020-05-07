Plano fireworks show sparks brush fire on July 4th

Fire crews were working to contain the fire sparked by the fireworks show in Plano.

PLANO, Texas — Updated at 10:50 p.m. with additional details from officials.

Fire crews were working to contain a brush fire Saturday night just south of the Plano Event Center.

Crews were responding near the 2000 block of E Spring Creek Parkway.

Plano fire officials said there was an incident with the City of Plano fireworks show that caused the active brush fire.

As of 10:45 p.m., officials said the fire was around 70% contained. No injuries were reported.

Jupiter Road was shut down while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Tweets from people who had gone to watch the show Plano showed flames spread across a field.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.