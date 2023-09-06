Plano Fire-Rescue investigating gasoline leak in sewage system near US 75

The investigation is happening on the U.S. 75 service road between Park and Parker.

PLANO, Texas — The Plano fire department is currently investigating a gasoline leak in the sanitary sewer system, according to officials.

Plano Fire-Rescue says the investigation is happening along the U.S. 75 service road between Park Boulevard and Parker Road.

According to officials, crews began responding around 1:30 p.m. Friday after a call from a nearby restaurant about a strong smell of gasoline.

Crews discovered a leak happening beneath the restaurant, officials said. Crews are working to find the source of the leak, as well as flushing sewer lines.

By 5:30 p.m., air monitoring equipment was detecting lower amounts of gasoline vapors.

Residents at a nearby Motel 6 and Rooms To Go store were initially evacuated as a precaution. While those evacuation orders were lifted, Motel 6 patrons are being asked to shelter in place for the evening.