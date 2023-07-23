Plano fire officials investigating blaze at entrance of church Sunday morning

The incident happened in the overnight hours at Community Unitarian Universalist Church of Plano.

PLANO, Texas — Officials with the Plano Fire Department are investigating a blaze that happened at the front doors of a local church on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at Community Unitarian Universalist Church of Plano. In a social media post, the church said the "firebomb attack" occurred around midnight.

"An incendiary device with a chemical accelerant was thrown or place at the front doors of the main church building," the church said.

The Plano Fire Department confirmed it responded and that crews were able to quickly extinguish any flames that were present. The church said the fire caused the building's alarm system to trigger and that a passerby called 911, as well.

According to the church, the fire caused damage to the front doors and front area. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In its social media post, the church also added that it has been reviewing its security after a "hate group" intruded on church services on June 25, 2023.