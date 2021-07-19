Plano fire chief selected as chairman for IAFC Terrorism and Homeland Security Committee

The Terrorism and Homeland Security Committee is made of fire and emergency service leaders who provide guidance about how to prepare for the next terrorist attack

PLANO, Texas — Plano Fire Chief Sam Greif has been selected as Chairman for International Association of Fire Chiefs' Terrorism and Homeland Security Committee, the city announced Monday.

Greif has served on the committee since 2016 and previously chaired the subcommittee on cybersecurity.

The Terrorism and Homeland Security Committee is made of fire and emergency service leaders who provide guidance to the IAFC and policymakers about how to prepare for the next terrorist attack.

"While the overarching goal of the Terrorism & Homeland Security Committee is to keep the American public safe, the focus of this prestigious group is developing best practices for the prevention, response, and mitigation of terroristic activities,” Greif said in a statement. "I am honored to be a part of this group and will represent Plano and Plano Fire-Rescue to the best of my ability."

Greif has been the Plano fire chief since June 2015. He began his career as a paramedic in 1982 and joined the Fort Worth Fire Department in 1985, where he served for 30 years.

The committee:

Identifies terrorism and homeland security issues for IAFC advocacy

Is a resource on homeland security issues

Fosters and maintains crucial relationships with homeland security leaders

Strengthens IAFC visibility as the fire service leader on terrorism and homeland security issues

It creates resources to improve fire and emergency service preparedness for responding to acts of terrorism.