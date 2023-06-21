Power outage planned for area near Fort Worth

CRESSON, Texas — An electric company is planning a power outage Wednesday morning that will impact customers near the Forth Worth area.
Tri-County Electric Cooperative said the outage will affect approximately 70 members in the Bourland Field area near Cresson. It's scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and run for no more than four hours (until 1 p.m., at the latest).
The company said members who are subscribed to its special alerts received a text and email about the planned outage.
"It is in our mission to provide safe, reliable power to our members," Tri-County said in a statement. "From time to time, we must take planned outages in order to safely make repairs and perform maintenance work to ensure members have reliable electricity."
This planned outage comes the day after ERCOT asked Texans to voluntarily conserve electricity. The provider issued a notice for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday due to extreme heat the expected record demand.
Note: The following video was recorded during the ERCOT conservation notice on June 20.