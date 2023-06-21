Power outage planned for area near Fort Worth

Tri-County Electric Cooperative says about 70 customers will be impacted starting at 9 a.m.

CRESSON, Texas — An electric company is planning a power outage Wednesday morning that will impact customers near the Forth Worth area.

Tri-County Electric Cooperative said the outage will affect approximately 70 members in the Bourland Field area near Cresson. It's scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and run for no more than four hours (until 1 p.m., at the latest).

The company said members who are subscribed to its special alerts received a text and email about the planned outage.

"It is in our mission to provide safe, reliable power to our members," Tri-County said in a statement. "From time to time, we must take planned outages in order to safely make repairs and perform maintenance work to ensure members have reliable electricity."

ATTENTION: ERCOT is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electric use between the hours of 4 and 8pm today, when demand... Posted by Tri-County Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

This planned outage comes the day after ERCOT asked Texans to voluntarily conserve electricity. The provider issued a notice for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday due to extreme heat the expected record demand.