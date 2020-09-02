A plane crash was found in Hood County on Sunday, authorities with the Texas Highway Patrol said.

The sole occupant of the plane was found dead inside the wreckage, a spokesperson for the highway patrol said.

A passerby reported the crash around 11 a.m. Sunday. The wreckage was located north of FM 4 and west of CR 2580 near Granbury, according to the spokesperson.

The location was about three miles northwest of Granbury Airport, FAA officials said.

Officials suspect the crash had occurred Saturday, because the pilot had filed a flight plan for a trip from Mineral Wells to Granbury on Saturday.

The plane was a Beechcraft BE33, which is a single-engine aircraft, authorities said.

