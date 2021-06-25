2 killed in plane crash in Johnson County, officials say

The NTSB is investigating the crash that occurred west of Cleburne Regional Airport around 9:30 p.m.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Federal officials said they are investigating plane crash Thursday night that killed two people.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate after an aircraft went down around 9:30 p.m. just west of Cleburne Regional Airport, Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed.

Texas DPS said two people died in the crash near CR1123 in Johnson County.

No other details about the crash - including the cause and the victims' identities - were released.