Plane crash causes heavy traffic along Highway 124 in Winnie

“It was towed from the airport to be in the festival parade, and then they went to the parade, and then in lieu of towing it [back] because it looked like weather was moving in on them, they felt like it would be quicker-- the highway had been shut down for the parade--they felt like it was quicker to fly it, definitely not at the recommendation of the authorities or the festival,” Hawthorne said.



There were no reported injuries from the crash, according to the sheriff's office. He said he doesn’t know how the plane crashed, but he believes weather was a factor.



Traffic is delayed in the area as crews work to clean up after the crash.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.