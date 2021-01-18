Pizza delivery driver robbed in North Dallas, police say

The suspect demanded money from the complainant while pointing a silver semi-automatic handgun, police say.

Police are searching for a person suspected in a robbery involving a pizza delivery woman on Jan. 9 in North Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department.

At about 11:12 p.m.. the woman was delivering pizza at 5050 Pear Ridge Drive near Air Park-Dallas Airport in North Dallas when the person robbed her, police said.

The suspect has red and black shoes with a distinct logo on his right pants leg, police say.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Detective S. Pease at 214-671-4740 or by email at sean.pease@dallascityhall.com.