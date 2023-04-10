'Pipeline rupture' ignites large fire in Jessieville, Arkansas

The Garland County Sheriff's Office says the fire burned two acres of land with minimal structural damage and no reported injuries or deaths.

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — Garland County Emergency Management said a pipeline ruptured along Highway 298, causing an explosion and igniting a fire in Jessieville on Wednesday.

According to the Garland County Sheriff's Office, the fire burned two acres of land and was eventually contained by the fire department at the pipeline transfer station.

The Garland County Sheriff's Office said one home in the 1400 block of Highway 298 suffered minimal damage with no reported deaths or injuries.

Jessieville High School officials confirmed that the school district's safe room between the sports arena and the back of the elementary school was used for people to seek shelter during the emergency.