A pilot was sent to the hospital after a helicopter crash in Navarro County Thursday.

According to investigators, the pilot was about to land when the chopper suddenly lost power. It crashed into a wooded area on US 287. Troopers were called the scene at about 6 p.m.

The pilot, who was the only one on board, was flown to the hospital. The extent of injuries remains unknown.

