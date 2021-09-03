Pilot Point ISD cancels 2 games due to 'threat made at the high school,' district says

Law enforcement officials are investigating leads, the district said.

PILOT POINT, Texas — Pilot Point ISD has canceled two games Friday due to an earlier threat made at the high school, the district said.

On the schedule were a high school football game between Pilot Point and Fort Worth All Saints and a volleyball game between Pilot Point and Gainesville.

At some point during the school day, students were moved from the high school to the field house and then moved again to the middle school, the district said.

Law enforcement officials are investigating leads, the district said. No other information was available and it's unclear as to what type of threat there was.