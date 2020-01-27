An airplane pilot was taken to Hunt Regional Medical Center with injuries after the plane the pilot was flying crashed near the south end of Majors Airport, near Farm to Market Road 2101 in Greenville in Hunt County, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Sunday.

DPS officials said the crash happened around 5:49 p.m. Preliminary information indicated there was a problem as the plane was landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, DPS said.

