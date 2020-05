The plane caught fire and the pilot was the only occupant.

A pilot was killed after crashing a plane at a Fort Worth airport Thursday afternoon, officials said.

MedStar Emergency Medical Services said the pilot died after crashing at the Spinks Airport in southern Tarrant County.

The plane caught fire and the pilot was the only occupant. The pilot's name has not been released.

No other information was available.

