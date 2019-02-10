A 43-acre estate anchored by a French chateau in East Texas built by the late Lonnie Alfred “Bo” Pilgrim is headed to auction.

Concierge Auctions is handling the sale of the 18,000-plus square foot estate in the East Texas community of Pittsburg about 125 miles east of Dallas.

Designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, the estate was custom-built for Pilgrim, founder of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., a multinational food company and one of the largest chicken producers in the United States and Puerto Rico.

More than $15 million has been invested in the property at 800 South Greer Boulevard in Pittsburg, and it has never before been listed for sale, according to Concierge which is working in cooperation with Kyle Crews and Sanders Avrea of Allie Beth Allman & Associates and Clayton Pilgrim of Century 21 Farm and Ranch.

Bidding will be held October 15-18 via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com. The property will be auctioned without reserve, meaning the property is sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price.

RELATED: See more photos of the mansion’s grounds, sauna and spa

The estate was custom-built to his grandfather’s exact specifications with superior materials and craftsmanship, Clayton Pilgrim said in an interview with the Dallas Business Journal.

“This is 18,327 square feet of home,” Clayton Pilgrim said. “Built to the standard that this thing is built, it’s a one-of-a-kind product. ‘One-of-a-kind’ gets thrown around quite a bit, so I want to be careful with that, but there is only one of these. There is not another.”

Real estate agents with clients interested in looking at the property can schedule an appointment by contacting on-site auction representative Matt Kreston at 970-227-8802, Clayton Pilgrim said.

Pilgrim said the estate is ideal for entertaining.

It’s also about 10 minutes from Mount Pleasant Airport for potential buyers who fly or rely on private aviation, he said.

“The premise behind building the house there was you can be in a plane and be in a meeting or be on the other side of the West Coast in two or three hours,” he said. “The airport there is sufficient enough that it can handle super-midsize jets.”

The estate has six bedrooms and 10 full and one half bathrooms. Architectural features include a glass elevator overlooking spacious grounds, European-made gas fireplaces, French front doors, and aged and antiqued Red Oak wood floors.

The property also boasts a large indoor pool with wet and dry sauna, as well as a spa modeled after the Greenbrier Resort with European details.

Situated on 43 acres of manicured grounds designed by landscape architect Naud Burnett, the property has multiple native species of trees, three ponds and streams, a deep water well with crisp fresh water, and a plethora of Azalea gardens. The grounds also feature a greenhouse and three outbuilding shops.

Photos: Pilgrim’s Pride founder’s 43-acre Texas estate headed to auction A 43-acre French chateau in East Texas, built by the late Lonnie “Bo” Pilgrim, founder of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., is headed to auction. Architectural features include a glass elevator overlooking spacious grounds (shown here), European-made gas fireplaces, French front doors, and aged and antiqued Red Oak wood floors. A rambling drive evokes the grandeur of the estate, while the gates include the old Pilgrim’s Pride logo. Soaring Corinthian columns bolster the home's foyer. The master bath is as unique as it is indulgent. A wet bar and kitchen sits beneath a gazebo alongside the indoor pool. A true chef's kitchen could draw a buyer that loves the culinary arts. A golf cart has its own gazebo home.

More DBJ on WFAA: