Pickup truck driver killed in accident on I-20 in south Fort Worth, police say

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

A person was killed in an overnight car crash in south Fort Worth, officials say.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the crash at Southeast Loop 820 and Campus Drive.

Police officers say a vehicle and pickup truck pulling a loaded horse trailer were involved in the accident.

Authorities say the pickup truck was totaled and the horse trailer damaged.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this time.

All westbound lanes of traffic were shut down for several hours. Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.