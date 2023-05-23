More pickleball courts are coming to Plano

Residents have been asking for more courts due to pickleball's popularity growth, the city said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANO, Texas — Pickleball continues to grow in North Texas.

The city of Plano announced a new partnership with Plano Sports Authority (PSA) to provide additional pickleball courts for the community.

This comes after the USA Pickleball and the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) announced that the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships would officially move from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif. to Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, Texas.

Arizona-based Pickleball Kingdom also sets its sights on Dallas after securing a five-unit franchise deal. The indoor pickleball brand will partner with franchisee and Dallas businessman Dan Jenkins to establish the new locations.

WFAA also highlighted an 85-year-old who has helped pickleball grow its roots in Fort Worth.

The city of Plano said in a press release that due to the popularity growth of Pickleball, residents have been asking for more courts. Plano City Council members approved a change to the city’s lease agreement that will allow the public to play pickleball at PSA 1, located at 6500 Preston Meadow Drive in Carpenter Park.

City officials said Plano's pickleball partnership starts June 19.

More information about the new pickleball courts in Plano will be made available on both the Plano Parks and Recreation and PSA websites in the coming days.