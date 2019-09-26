FRISCO, Texas — The PGA of America has broken ground on a massive new project in Frisco. In just a few years the group will complete their new headquarters that will also be home to a lot more.

The headquarters will stand alongside two brand new championship golf courses, a short course, practices areas, a clubhouse, an Omni resort, among other features.

Initial estimates suggest it is a $520 million investment. It will also host several PGA Championships.

"We are thrilled to put our vision to reality with dirt being moved on site," Chief Operating Officer Darrell Crall said. "We will be done in the Spring of ‘22 and our first championship, the Kitchen Aid Senior PGA Championship is in May of '23."

The project is on the southwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and 380 and right now if you’re on either side of those thoroughfares you cannot miss it.

"We’ve done center line cuts for all of the 36 holes, the practice facility is under construction," Crall said. "We work collaboratively on every step, on roads and design, making sure we are all committing to the community and executing in a way that everyone can be proud of."

Sandy Cross is the Chief People Officer for the PGA of America. She said that even though the headquarters won’t leave Florida for a few years

"We’ve established ourselves in temporary office space at Hall Office Park," Cross said. "We’ve got nearly 30 people here by the end of this calendar year and that’ll continue to grow incrementally. As we ultimately move into our new PGA Frisco headquarters in the summer of 2022."

The PGA of America is comprised of nearly 29,000 PGA professionals and hosts a number of spectator events including the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

