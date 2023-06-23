PETA urging Lone Star Park to cancel upcoming races amid heat wave

PETA urged that high temperatures can endanger horses, putting them at risk of brain damage, heatstroke and fatal cardiac trauma.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — With multiple upcoming days expecting to reach temperatures higher than 100 degrees in North Texas this weekend, PETA wrote a letter to Lone Star Park urging them to cancel the upcoming races.

PETA urged that high temperatures can endanger horses, putting them at risk of brain damage, heatstroke and fatal cardiac trauma.

“Horses are pushed to the limit every time they race, and the added physical stress caused by skyrocketing temperatures can have deadly consequences,” PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a statement. “PETA is calling on Lone Star Park to prevent more tragedies by canceling races in the face of extreme heat.”

The letter, written to Lone Star Park Racing Secretary Michael Shamburg by Guillermo, says temperatures this weekend are expected to reach 100 degrees or higher this weekend.

"Extra caution should be taken if horses are racing on Lasix, a diuretic that can cause dehydration and that compounds the risks of racing in extreme heat," the letter states. "Many horses have experienced breakdowns or collapsed because of heat, including Merciless Cat, who suffered a catastrophic breakdown after his aorta burst when the temperature at the track was over 100 degrees."

The letter goes onto say that tracks across the country have postponed races in the past to protect horses and jockeys when high temperatures or heat indexes were expected, including Churchill Downs and Monmouth Park last summer.