Perspectives: Chris Lawrence opens up about the sacrifice he has given and has seen in his lifetime

While Memorial Day in 2020 will be different for most around the world, many Americans will continue to risk their lives for their country.

DALLAS — I'll be the first to tell you, I love some good barbecue.

Hanging in the backyard with family and friends — there's nothing better. Sure, the calendar says it's spring, but to me Memorial Day always marks the start of summer.

That's not all it means.

I enlisted in the Navy when I was 18. It was years later, as a reporter covering the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, when I truly realized the sacrifices our service members were making. I've seen them sacrifice their bodies, marriages and mental health.

Some, like Staff Sgt. Josh Snowden, gave their lives for us.

All sacrifices aren't equal.

Social distancing for a few months isn't the same as not seeing your wife and kids for a year.

Asking you to wear a mask isn't like getting shot at. Or wondering if this is the patrol where your luck runs out, and your unit hits that IED you've managed to avoid up until now.

If there's a silver lining to this pandemic, maybe it's this: We're all a lot more reflective these days. So when you consider what you're willing to give up, think about what Staff Sgt. Snowden sacrificed.

And remember: All these men and women, they're someone's brother or sister. Husband or wife. Mother or father. And yes, daughter or son. We can't forget them.