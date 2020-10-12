Officials attempting to negotiate with person accused of shooting at Plano officer

Crisis negotiators are currently trying to resolve a situation involving a person who allegedly shot at a police vehicle from a balcony, officials said.
Plano police said the officer who was struck suffered minor injuries.
There continues to be a large police presence near the 6400 block of Ohio Drive as the person is barricaded inside an apartment, according to authorities.
Police are asking people to avoid Ohio Drive north of W Spring Creek Parkway as it is currently closed.
