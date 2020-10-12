Officials attempting to negotiate with person accused of shooting at Plano officer

Plano police said the officer who was struck suffered minor injuries.

Crisis negotiators are currently trying to resolve a situation involving a person who allegedly shot at a police vehicle from a balcony, officials said.

There continues to be a large police presence near the 6400 block of Ohio Drive as the person is barricaded inside an apartment, according to authorities.

Police are asking people to avoid Ohio Drive north of W Spring Creek Parkway as it is currently closed.

#BREAKING Veteran @PlanoPoliceDept officer shot near an apartment complex. Gunman now holed up in a room. Officers were called for a welfare check. The officer was in vehicle when shot. Non-life threatening injuries and is being treated. Gunman shot from balcony @wfaa — Jobin Panicker (@jobinpnews) December 10, 2020

Officers on scene at 6400 Ohio on Welfare Concern. Subj inside shot at patrol car. Officer struck with minor injuries. Crisis negotiations in progress to bring to a safe resolution. Avoid Ohio north of Spring Creek as it is closed. #Breaking pic.twitter.com/ntimT5Cj34 — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) December 10, 2020