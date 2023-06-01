Scooter rider hospitalized after being struck by DART train in Downtown Dallas, officials say

The City of Dallas just soft-launched its return of rentable e-scooters on May 24. The full launch went into effect yesterday, on Wednesday, May 31.

DALLAS — A person was taken to a local hospital after being struck by a DART train while riding an electric scooter in Downtown Dallas on Thursday, police say.

Officials said DART police responded to an accident at around noon that involved an Orange Line DART train that was traveling southbound along Olive Street and someone riding an electric scooter.

Based on their initial investigation, officials said the scooter driver was trying to race across the tracks in order to beat the approaching train, which they appear to have failed in doing.

The person was taken to Baylor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No one on the train was injured.

It was not said what type of scooter this was, or whether it was owned or rented by the person driving it.

No other details about the injured rider were made available.