Person killed, off-duty officer injured after vehicle hits group of cyclists, Fort Worth police say

A cyclist was killed and an off-duty officer with Arlington police was injured during a crash Friday morning, officials said.

Fort Worth police said four cyclists were on the bridge of Dottie Lynn Parkway over West Division Street when a driver struck them from behind.

The name of the cyclist who died has not been released as of 9 a.m. Friday. The off-duty officer who was cycling with the group is currently being treated at the hospital, according to officials.

Authorities said the other two cyclists had minor scrapes and bruises from the incident.

The crash is under investigation at this time. Officials said alcohol is not believed to be a factor and the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.