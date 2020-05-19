Person injured in crash; Great Trinity Forest Way closed in both directions

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim and the Dallas Police Traffic Unit was at the scene.

One person is injured after a crash Tuesday afternoon that closed down Great Trinity Forest Way in both directions, Dallas police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 3:25 p.m. at 7200 Great Trinity Forest Way (Texas State Highway Loop 12) near U.S. Highway 175. Lanes are closed in both directions just east of Jim Miller Road, police said at 4:15 p.m.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim and the Dallas Police Traffic Unit was at the scene.

No other information was available.