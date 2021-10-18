Person dies after collision with DART train

DART police responded to a report that a southbound Green Line train near the Farmers Branch station

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — A person died after being struck by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train Saturday night near the Farmers Branch station, police said.

At about 9:20 p.m., DART police responded to a report that a southbound Green Line train made contact with a person in the right-of-way at Villa Creek Drive and Denton Drive.

The person was transported to Parkland Hospital where they died. The person's name has not been released.