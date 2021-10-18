Person dies after collision with DART train

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — A person died after being struck by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train Saturday night near the Farmers Branch station, police said.
At about 9:20 p.m., DART police responded to a report that a southbound Green Line train made contact with a person in the right-of-way at Villa Creek Drive and Denton Drive.
The person was transported to Parkland Hospital where they died. The person's name has not been released.
DART police are leading the investigation. No other information was available.