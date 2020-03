A person died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, officials say.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. near West Loop 820 South Freeway northbound and Chapin Road.

Investigators say the victim died after being struck by a vehicle. The driver stopped and called 911 after the incident, officials say.

At this time, police say it doesn’t appear that criminal charges will be filed.

