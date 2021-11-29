At least 40 people displaced after apartment fire in Fort Worth

The fire was through the roof of one building and left 16 units damaged, officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — At least 40 people were displaced Monday morning after an apartment fire in Fort Worth, officials said.

Firefighters responded about 2:45 a.m. to the Cassidy Apartments on N. Normandale Street in western Fort Worth near Interstate 30 and 820.

The fire was through the roof of one building and left 16 units damaged, officials said. Fort Worth Fire said that at least 40 people were displaced, but that number could go up.

There were no reports of injuries of residents or firefighters, fire officials said.

It took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.