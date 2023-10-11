x
Dallas police ask for public's help finding 71-year-old woman

DALLAS — Dallas police need the public's help finding a 71-year-old woman who went missing Saturday morning.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said Pendra Faye Plackard was last seen at about 9 a.m. on July 15 in the 3500 block of South Buckner Boulevard in Dallas wearing black pants, red shirt, carrying a red bag. She is described as a brown-eyed, brown-haired, 71-year-old woman, who stands about 5 feet, 2inches tall and weighs about 203 lbs.

Anyone with information are asked to call the police department at 911 or (214)671-4268 and reference case number 127946-2023.

