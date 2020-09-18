Pedestrian struck, killed crossing road in Lewisvilles, officials say

The man was crossing an unprotected stretch of the road. Officials said the driver stopped at the scene and was cooperating.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A 29-year-old man died after he was struck crossing "an unprotected area" of a road in Lewisville on Thursday night.

Officials said the man was trying to cross in the 300 block E Round Grove Road around 9 p.m. when a grey Dodge pickup hit him.

It was dark and he was not using a crosswalk, authorities said.

The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, officials said.

Intoxication is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The medical examiner identified the man as Joshua Ryan Black of Hurst, Texas. He died of blunt force trauma to the head, the medical examiner determined. His death was ruled an accident.