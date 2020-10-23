Pedestrian, 54, killed in hit-and-run in Dallas

According to police, the driver left without helping the man. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 54-year-old man died early Friday morning and after being struck by a vehicle, Dallas police said.

Authorities said around 4:30 a.m. a man was walking in the right lane of 4400 Samuell Boulevard in Dallas when a vehicle hit him.

According to police, the driver left without helping the man. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released pending next of kin. Authorities did not release a description of the suspected vehicle.