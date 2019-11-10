FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in the middle of Highway 287 near Riverside Drive early Friday morning.

Officers found the man in the roadway after receiving a 911 call shortly after 2:30 a.m. about a possible dead person in the road, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department told WFAA.

The man was treated by first responders, but was pronounced dead at 2:48 a.m., the spokesperson said.

Police do not currently have any information on the vehicle that hit him.