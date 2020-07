The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was killed Sunday night as she tried to cross the eastbound lanes of the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Dallas police said.

As the woman tried to cross the freeway around 11:20 p.m. near Royal Lane, a 57-year-old woman driving in the left lane hit her. Multiple cars then subsequently hit the victim, police said.

