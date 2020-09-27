x
Pedestrian fatally struck by DART train Friday night in Oak Cliff

DART officials said the person was in the right-of-way at Lancaster Road and Saner Avenue when the train struck them.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — A pedestrian died after being struck by a DART train on Friday in Oak Cliff. 

The person was reportedly on the tracks in the right of way at Lancaster Road and Saner Avenue when they were hit, officials said.

A Blue Line train hit the person around 9:15 p.m., according to DART.

DART officials did not provide any additional details about the incident or the person who died.

This is a developing story.

