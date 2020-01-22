FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — A person died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning, according to Farmers Branch police.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. near Spring Valley and Gillis roads.

The victim was struck in the roadway. Police said the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The name of the victim or driver has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

