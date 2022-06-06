Pedestrian critically injured after struck by vehicle, Dallas police say

Police said the suspect vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of 3700 Cole Ave. when the pedestrian was hit.

DALLAS — A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in Dallas, police say.

Around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, June 5, a pedestrian was crossing the street at 3700 Cole Avenue, just south of Blackburn Street, when they were struck by a dark-colored SUV.

Police said the suspect vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of 3700 Cole Ave. when the pedestrian was hit.

The suspect vehicle fled from the scene without stopping to help the victim, police said. The vehicle also appeared to have damage to its front end.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.