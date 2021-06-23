Mayor Muriel Bowser said the bridge was structurally sound early on Wednesday after the incident, a misstatement that now has been admitted by her office.

WASHINGTON — Six people are left injured after a collision caused a pedestrian bridge to collapse in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday, causing backups on DC-295 (which turns into I-295 in Maryland), D.C. Fire and EMS said.

There were no life-threatening injuries to report and there were no reports of anybody trapped in the debris left along the interstate. The aftermath of the bridge collapse has traffic backed up for miles as drivers are seeking alternative routes to avoid the area.

What you need to know:

Just before noon Wednesday, a pedestrian bridge collapsed located at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street in Northeast after what is believed to be a collision involving a tractor-trailer.

Officials said six people were checked out for injuries and five people were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart, the findings in this investigation are still preliminary. But he did provide a statement that "Bridge 66 was inspected in February 2021 resulting in a May 25th inspection report giving the bridge a rating of poor condition ( A number 4 rating)." This update comes after Mayor Muriel Bowser said the bridge was structurally sound early on Wednesday after the incident, a misstatement that now has been admitted by her office.

A hazmat unit was also on the scene cleaning up a diesel fuel leak from a truck that is partially beneath the bridge.

What exactly happened:

According to authorities, the bridge — located at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street, Northeast — collapsed just before noon. D.C. Fire and EMS officials are on the scene and checked for vehicles beneath the bridge and reported no one was trapped.

“Everything we see in the accident scene right now leads to this being a collision pulling the bridge off its mooring,” Geldart said during a news conference on the collapse earlier in the day.

Geldart's said in a later news conference Wednesday evening that the tractor-trailer truck left a construction site near the bridge and had forgotten to lower its boom and collided with the bridge which brought the bridge down.

Bridge coming down is the result of the truck having its boom up and hitting the bridge, according to Geldart.

Arrived to see a mangled mess at the pedestrian bridge. @wusa9 https://t.co/BYVH0G5jpg pic.twitter.com/29wJkLbt2y — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) June 23, 2021

How will this impact traffic in D.C. and Maryland?

Traffic backups are reported on DC-295 in the District just before the bridge.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes as officials are continuing to clean up and investigate the official cause of the collapse. All commuter access from Maryland onto southbound DC-295 will into the District is closed until further notice.

Northbound traffic is being re-routed to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue and southbound traffic is being diverted to Eastern Avenue. DC-295 northbound and southbound lanes between Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast and Eastern Avenue, Northeast are currently closed at this time.

DC-295 is expected to be closed until rush hour traffic Thursday morning, according to the latest statement from DC officials.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

Neighborhood and driver reactions:

At least four cars were seen trapped under the debris from the bridge. Officials said at least one other car was struck by the debris.

Neighbors in the area describe to WUSA9 hearing a loud bang and seeing smoke once the bridge collapsed onto DC-295.

Vanecia Matthews was on her way home from a friend's house when she said the bridge nearly collapsed on her car.

“I feel like I would only see that in a movie. Final Destination, literally," Matthews said. "Everything might have happened in like eight seconds. It happened so fast. It snatched the bridge, and I was just watching everything as I'm stopping on brakes."

OK, so what's next? When will the bridge be repaired?

City officials tell WUSA9 that the bridge will have to be taken down in order for crews to efficiently investigate and rebuild it for commuters and pedestrians.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said there were no structural concerns to the bridge itself, however, investigators will now inspect the other bridges along that road to prevent further collapses.