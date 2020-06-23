Passenger killed after driver disregarded red light, Arlington police allege

The crash took place shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

An 82-year-old woman died after the car she was in crashed into another vehicle Monday morning, Arlington police said.

Mary Pearce was a passenger of a Toyota Camry when the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m., police said.

Investigators believe the driver of the Camry "disregarded" a red light at the intersection of the 6000 block of South U.S. 287 Frontage Road and the 5200 block of West Sublett Road before the car hit a Jeep Patriot, police said.

The Camry had been headed west on West Sublett Road, while the Jeep Patriot was going south on the frontage road, according to investigators.

Pearce was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead Monday evening, officials said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.